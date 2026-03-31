How to watch USA vs Portugal for FREE: Live stream and TV details for huge friendly in Georgia

Watch USA vs Portugal for a friendly, with all the details on TV channels and live streaming – including an option to watch for free in the UK – right here in this guide. Click HERE for details on all the upcoming internationals.

A huge game takes place in Atlanta as the USMNT takes on Portugal, with Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes expected to feature.

For the US, it is one final chance for the players to impress Mauricio Pochettino before they return in May for preparation for their home World Cup.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch USA vs Portugal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch USA vs Portugal for free In Portugal, the international friendly is being broadcast completely free on RTP1. Follow the link and boom, free coverage is yours to enjoy!

Watch USA vs Portugal from anywhere

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Watch USA vs Portugal in the UK

In the UK, you can watch USA vs Portugal on Premier Sports 2. Kick-off is at 00:00 BST.

USA vs Portugal LIVE on Premier Sports Premier Sports is available for as little as £12.99 on a pay-as-you-go annual basis. Sign up today and watch the USMNT vs Portugal.

How to watch USA vs Portugal in the US

In the US, you can watch USA vs Portugal on HBO Max with English commentary.