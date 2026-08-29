How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest for FREE: Live stream details as both sides look for first win of Premier League 2026/27

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has something of a point to prove in a red shirt this season

Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest as both teams go in search of a first win of the new Premier League season.

Want to watch the game for FREE and in full? FourFourTwo is providing you with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool left it late but escaped the cauldron of St. James' Park with a point in Sunday's 2-2 draw, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's late leveller.

Nottingham Forest were beaten by Leeds, and then Leeds again in midweek in the Carabao Cup, so Oliver Glasner's men have something to prove at Anfield this weekend.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest for FREE

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is free-to-air on CazeTV's YouTube with no subscription or sign-up required.

Those outside Brazil can unlock the free stream using a VPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks CazeTV

📺 Stream Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on TNT Sports.

Live coverage is on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max, with kick-off at 12:30 pm BST. Full coverage begins at 11:00 am.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on TNT Sports and HBO Max Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans starting at £25.99/month that include TNT.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on USA Network.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport.

Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99.

Tickets

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

Liverpool's midfield has come under big scrutiny for its lack of balance in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, but we at FourFourTwo think it's time the Reds' big-money signings come to the front.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz were again a little too passive, although there were flashes from the pair; if Andoni Iraola wants to be successful on Merseyside, he will need to get more from his big-name players.

That being said, signings are still being touted for them: Bradley Barcola appears to be close to joining after a £120 million fee was agreed with PSG.

New signing Jeremy Jacquet partnered Virgil Van Dijk in defence, whilst Cody Gakpo shined despite the speculation surrounding his future at Anfield.

SEE ALSO Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Nottingham Forest have had a sluggish start to life under Oliver Glasner, losing twice to Leeds United in both the Premier League and then the Carabao Cup.

It goes without saying that the Tricky Trees also failed to score in both contests, so pressure is already on to perform better against Liverpool this weekend.

Chris Wood's future is a fascinating one, with Liam Delap potentially available to make his debut at the City Ground following his £50 million move from Chelsea.

The New Zealand star spent the majority of last season on the sidelines with a knee problem and at 34, his Premier League days may be starting to become numbered.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool should kickstart their season in style here and we expect a routine win for the Reds.