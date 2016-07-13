10 Eredivisie strikers who joined the Premier League: hit or miss? FFT decides

Vincent Janssen has sealed his move to Tottenham Hotspur, and there may be a few apprehensions from Spurs supporters over whether their new man will adapt to the physical rigours of the Premier League.

A look through the history of high-profile and gifted goalscorers moving from the Netherlands to England's top flight indicates that it's a 50/50 chance on whether the new forward makes the step up successfully.

Click through the below to find out the hits and misses over the last 10 years.

More features every day on FFT.com • Football's hottest prospects scouted