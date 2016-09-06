10 big players who are still available on free transfers

1. Martin Caceres

Caceres’s stock was already falling when he drunk-drove his Ferrari into a bus stop in September last year. By this point he was injured anyway, but even after his return from a club-induced suspension he succumbed to a ruptured Achilles which ended his season – and spell at Juventus.

Still, on form the Uruguay international is an excellent centre-back who could improve most clubs’ defensive options. Antonio Conte is rumoured to be keen on a reunion with his former stopper at Chelsea despite having signed David Luiz from PSG on deadline day.

have fined & temporarily excluded Martin from first team duties following his car crash last night September 29, 2015

2. Raul Meireles

Midfielder Meireles left Fenerbahce in the summer after almost four years and one Super Lig title in Turkey. His recent career history makes for impressive reading – see Fener, Chelsea, Liverpool and Porto – but he’s still available on the market after a mooted move to Bournemouth never happened.

Roma, after missing out on Jack Wilshere to the Cherries, have been linked with a move for the ex-Portugal international of 73 caps.

3. Dimitar Berbatov

Berbatov probably hasn’t got a club right now because he doesn’t want one. That, or Al Ahly were the best offer he got this summer.

It’s perhaps not surprising – a pretty low-key spell at PAOK last season yielded only five goals from 25 appearances. Palermo look to be frontrunners for his signature, after coach Davide Ballardini resigned following the lack of attacking reinforcements over the summer.

4. Antonio Di Natale

OK, so he’ll be 39 in October, but what a great bloke. Having featured irregularly in an injury-hit 2016/17, the ex-Italy international left Udinese after 12 years in the summer as the Serie A club’s record appearance holder and goalscorer (227 in 446 competitive appearances).

Is he done yet, though? Not likely. Di Natale has already turned down a stint with Indian side Pune City, and, according to reports, offers from New York Red Bulls and China earlier in the summer too. What’s true or otherwise is unclear for now, but it suggests Tony Christmas still thinks he’s got something to offer at a higher level. The Premier League is surely out of reach with those creaking legs, but it’ll be fun to see where he ends up nonetheless.

5. Junior Hoilett

Remember when Hoilett was one of the most highly rated young players in the Premier League? Well, that was back in 2011/12 and since then his career has stagnated somewhat after an expensive switch to QPR.

Still only 26, the Canada international is likely to join another Championship club – albeit on significantly lower wages this time around.

6. Stephane Sessegnon

West Brom fans were divided about whether the Benin midfielder should have been given another year at The Hawthorns, after a somewhat underwhelming transfer window.

But the 32-year-old – once an important player for Sunderland before his Baggies switch – proved a victim of PulisBall, and is yet to find himself a new club for 2016/17. He has demonstrated an ability to play in several midfield positions during his five years in England, though, and the ex-PSG man could be a relatively inexpensive punt for a squad in need of creative additions. Like… West Brom?

7. Marouane Chamakh

Instead, the Baggies might be turning their attentions to one of the many former Arsenal strikers without a home in Chamakh. The Moroccan has been on trial in the West Midlands and featured for them in a friendly against Delhi Dynamos on Saturday, but was forced off through injury after 25 minutes.

Now 32, the former Bordeaux striker also fell victim to time in the treatment room in his last spell at Crystal Palace but had been allowed to continue training there by Alan Pardew while he found a new club. Norwich were also linked with a move for the hairdresser’s nightmare, but for now he’ll have to concentrate on getting fit first.

26' SUB: Chamakh hobbles off the pitch after a nasty challenge and is replaced by James Smith (0-0) September 3, 2016

8. Sulley Muntari

The former Portsmouth, Inter and Milan hothead left Saudi side Al Ittihad this summer, and had been hoping to land himself a free agent move on deadline day.

Nothing came his way though, despite reported interest from Everton, and his plight probably hasn’t been helped by a dodgy reputation – in 2014 he was slapped with an indefinite ban by the Ghana FA after physically attacking executive committee member Moses Armah at the World Cup in Brazil.

9. Emmanuel Adebayor

On the scrap heap again after a poor spell at Crystal Palace, the Togolese hitman is back to being a pauper after both Manchester City and Tottenham both stopped having to pay him.

News stories on deadline day suggested he was in talks with Championship side Fulham about a move to west London, but as yet nothing has happened. Turkish side Caykur Rizespor were also interested, with coach Hikmet Karaman even claiming a deal had been 'agreed in principle' to sign him and ex-Arsenal team-mate Flamini. They’re still available, mate.

10. Miroslav Klose

Germany’s all-time goalscorer needs little introduction – but he’d take a new club right about now. After leaving Lazio in the summer he vowed to continue elsewhere, but as yet there’s been no MLS move as expected.

Australian A-League clubs have allegedly been put off by the striker’s age (he turned 38 in June), but it’s not yet clear where the man himself sees his future. His old club Kaiserslautern fancied him in July, but he might well be holding out for one last top-flight swansong.

New features every day on FourFourTwo.com • More transfer news