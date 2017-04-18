14 high-flying players to target after the FIFA 17 ratings refresh

Like Paul Pogba’s hairstyles, football changes quickly. Players play well in one game, then have a shocker the next. Liverpool lose to Hull one week and then beat Tottenham, while Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 and then lose to Malaga just days later.

EA Sports' FIFA series recognises this and duly adjusts players’ ratings over time. If you’re into FIFA Ultimate Team, you’ll know all about the value of finding players selected in the Team of the Week, who will get a stat bonus when their team does well in real life.

A few weeks back, most of the game's top players received a permanent ratings refresh to better reflect the end of the season. We’ve picked out some of the biggest movers and shakers who you’d be wise to check out if playing FUT...

1. Idrissa Gueye, +6

The Everton midfielder has benefited from a +6 rise in overall rating, rewarded for his fantastic form protecting Ashley Williams and Ramiro Munes Fori. It's fully deserved for the player leading the charts for average tackles-per-game in the Premier League this season (4.5).

2. Andre Silva, +4

Porto’s Silva burst onto the Primeira Liga scene last season and currently sits third in the goalscoring charts with 15 strikes in 25 games. A hat-trick for Portugal on his fourth senior cap against the Faroe Islands back in October has also helped the talented prospect scoop a +4 upgrade to his overall rating.

3. Tiemoue Bakayoko, +4

Monaco’s defensive shield has been an integral cog in Leonardo Jardim’s engine room this season, as the principality club lead Ligue 1 with just six games to go. Monaco and Bakayoko also entertain hopes of making the last four of the Champions League - or perhaps going even further.

4. Franck Kessie, +5

The strapping midfielder is sure to be one of the most-wanted players in this summer’s transfer market. A surge in form for Atalanta, and six goals in Serie A, sees a nice bump in his overall rating.

5. Mikel Villanueva, +7

Looking to snap up a young centre-back with great potential? Look no further. Malaga’s Villanueva has been in tidy form for both the Boquerones and Venezuela – he even got on the scoresheet against Peru last month.

6. Kasper Dolberg, +7

Danish striker Dolberg has been one of the standout stars in this season’s Eredivisie, with some hopeful souls tentatively comparing the Ajax man to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Whether that prophecy is fulfilled or not, his rating has increased by a hefty seven.

7. Sebastian Driussi, +6

Argentine hot prospect Driussi has improved on last season, knocking in 12 Primera Division goals for River Plate and leading the scoring charts. His fine campaign conjures a healthy ratings rise.

8. Seko Fofana, +7

Fofana’s distinguished performances at the heart of Udinese’s midfield haven’t gone unnoticed by EA. The French midfielder, once atManchester City, has been recalibrated to the tune of +7.

9. Christian Pulisic, +5

Borussia Dortmund’s teenage wingman has had his rating boosted after impressing for Thomas Tuchel's side. The 18-year-old American has had a hand in eight goals in the Bundesliga this term.

10. Carlos Soler, +7

Gifted midfielder Soler has made the breakthrough at Valencia this season. The Spanish U19 player may have been a bit underrated by EA previously, but he’s been boosted by seven thanks to his displays in 2016/17.

11. Giovanni Simeone, +5

Diego Simeone’s son has been terrific up front for Genoa this term, with 11 Serie A goals to his name so far this campaign. With an impressive goalscoring record at U20 level for Argentina, he's a name to watch out for in the future.

12. Jakub Jankto, +6

Another Udinese youngster receives an upgrade. Czech Republic midfielder Jankto has taken advantage of increased game time this year, scoring five goals for the Serie A side. He also netted on his international debut, and moves up by six.

13. Maxime Lopez, +14

The France U20 and Marseille midfielder gets the biggest ratings change in the whole of football, going up by a whopping 14. We can't help thinking that EA didn’t do their homework on the 19-year-old the first time around.

14. Theo Hernandez, +8

The Atletico Madrid starlet has impressed while on loan at Alaves, so much so that he's been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid. In the shorter term, the defender has gone up by 8 points.

Honourable mentions...

Miguel Borja (+4 upgrade, ST, Palmeiras. Overall: 78)

Benjamin Henrichs (+9, FB, Bayer Leverkusen. Overall: 74)

Emanuel Mammana (+6, CB, Lyon. Overall: 73)

And a few to avoid...

Stephen Ireland (-2, CAM, Stoke. Overall: 73)

Remy Cabella (-4, CAM, Marseille. Overall: 74)

Rickie Lambert (-4, ST, Cardiff City. Overall: 72)

