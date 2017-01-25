55 shocking football transfers that shook the world: 30-21

Words: Marcus Alves, Seb Stafford-Bloor, Adam Digby, Alex Hess, Gregor MacGregor, Greg Lea.

30. Gabriel Batistuta (River Plate to Boca Juniors, 1990)

Fee: Free

In 2002 World Cup qualifying, Argentina beat Uruguay 2-1 in Buenos Aires. Gabriel Batistuta celebrated the result by running in Daniel Passarella’s direction and telling his compatriot and rival coach: “This is for you”.

Behind it was the revenge he’d been seeking since the day Passarella threw him out of River Plate’s squad in 1990 because he felt the striker needed a team to play for him (and didn’t like that he was growing his hair).

In return, ‘Batigol’ shocked everyone by moving from River to Boca Juniors – and duly became an idol at La Bombonera. Passarella has never forgiven himself for accepting the transfer. MA

29. Jurgen Klinsmann (Monaco to Tottenham, 1994)

Fee: £2m

A transfer which emerged from an unlikely series of events: Tottenham's initial intention was to sign Diego Maradona, but instead Alan Sugar ended up entertaining Jurgen Klinsmann over cappuccinos on his yacht, and the German agreed to leave Monaco for a country where he was a natural enemy.

This was 1994 – Piers Morgan's reprehensible Mirror front page was still two years away – and Klinsmann wasn’t just the world's premier forward, but also entirely at odds with English football culture.

He didn't join today's Spurs in the contemporary Premier League, but a mid-level club in a rugged, under-developed competition – and in a country where, like at Watford in pre-season, a moronic few thought it hilarious to wear gas masks in the crowd.

For Tottenham, it seemed too good to be true – and, alas, it was. A single glorious season, a signed shirt and an incredulous Sugar press conference later, Klinsmann had moved to Bayern Munich. But it wasn’t goodbye forever. SSB

28. Enrique Borja (Pumas to America, 1969)

Fee: Undisclosed

Borja was 23 years old, had scored 69 goals for Puma, and wasn’t considering a move when he was told by the board that he’d been sold to his club’s biggest rivals America in 1969.

He was so annoyed at not being informed of the negotiations that he threatened to retire from football – and the conflict became so serious that even the Mexican president Guillermo Diáz Ordaz had to intervene (though conceded that he had no power to revoke the deal).

Ordaz promised to create a law which would allow footballers to profit from future transfers; Borja ended up moving to America and becoming a legend for his new club. Pumas’ loss. MA

27. Diego Maradona (Barcelona to Napoli, 1984)

Fee: £8m

After partying, ill-discipline and injuries meant he became surplus to requirements at Barcelona, Diego Maradona’s move to Napoli in 1984 was the moment that gave birth to his legend.

Dazzling defences with his breathtaking skill, the Argentine star helped a club which had previously yo-yoed between Italy’s top two divisions win the only two titles in its history, thus breaking the duopoly of Juventus and Milan.

His confidence and tenacity mirrored that of his new city’s inhabitants, who related to the boy born in an Argentine shantytown and took to him as one of their own. It didn’t last, of course – Naples was also the city in which Maradona’s drug use escalated, he fathered an illegitimate child, and could never shrug off ties to the Camorra. Still, nobody at Napoli will ever wear that No.10 shirt again. AD

26. Alex Teixeira (Shakhtar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning)

Fee: £42m

Never let it be said that Alex Teixeira is not an entrepreneurial fellow. Aged 19, the attacking prodigy left Vasco da Gama in his native Rio de Janeiro and headed for the somewhat frostier environs of Ukraine to join the billionaire-funded Shakhtar Donetsk (the club had a pleasingly large Brazilian contingent among its squad: 13 in total at one stage).

Seven years and five league titles later, the playmaker was being lined up by Liverpool, who were confident their much-deliberated £25m bid would tempt Shakhtar to sell. Yet within days, the player was on a plane to China, Jiangsu Suning’s €50m offer having blown Liverpool out of the water and broken the Chinese transfer record for the third time in a fortnight. Teixeira’s new boss would be Dan Petrescu, not Jurgen Klopp.

Was the move part of the first wave of a tectonic shift? Time will tell, but the 12 months since have done nothing to quell such ideas, and all signs point to Brazilians like Teixeira being on the frontline of any looming seismic changes. AH

25. Gianluigi Lentini (Torino to Milan, 1992)

Fee: £9.2m

Having begun his career with Torino, Gianluigi Lentini quickly shot to prominence with the Granata as his dazzling wing play helped them reach the 1992 UEFA Cup Final.

Yet even as Silvio Berlusconi’s Milan routinely hoovered up the finest talent from across the continent, it was still a shock when they smashed the world transfer record by paying €13 million for Lentini in 1992.

A statement from the Vatican called the transfer fee “an offence to the dignity of work” but just a year later, a near-fatal 200km-per-hour car crash effectively ended the left-footed star’s career. Plagued by memory loss and blurred vision he was never the same, gradually slipping down through the leagues before finally retiring in 2012. AD

24. Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua, 2017)

Fee: £71.6m

Tevez has never been afraid of making a controversial and costly club switch. The rampaging forward features three times in this list of shocking transfers, and it’s his most recent move to Shanghai that’s examined here.

Although the exact details are still to be confirmed it's been reported that the former Boca Juniors striker is now the highest-paid footballer in the world on an eye-watering £615,000 a week; the transfer fee said to be just shy of £72 million (!).

That would make Tevez’s latest move the sixth-most expensive of all time, and at 32 years of age too, following what was supposed to be a wind-down homecoming at first club Boca. Still time for one last headline-grabbing transfer? GM

23. Carlos Tevez (West Ham to Man City, 2009)

Fee: £25.5m

“Sometimes you have a noisy neighbour. You cannot do anything about that. They’ll always be noisy. You just have to get on with your life, put your television on and turn it up a bit louder.”

Sir Alex Ferguson was, of course, referring to Manchester City, who celebrated the signing of Tevez after a two-year loan spell at their cross-city rivals with a giant billboard featuring the Argentine’s face alongside the words: ‘Welcome to Manchester’.

It was a cheeky jibe, but Tevez was more than just a tool to wind up United: he averaged a goal every other game during his four seasons at the Etihad – and won the title at his old club’s expense in 2012. GL

22. Pele (Unattached to New York Cosmos, 1975)

Fee: Free

“The North American Soccer League was practically dead. We decided there were two things that were needed to transform the whole issue. One was the World Cup, and the other was Pele. He was the only player anyone in this country had heard of.”

With ‘American soccer’ something of an oxymoron in 1975, those words from New York Cosmos president Clive Toye would have been enough to provoke laughter in a cathedral – yet five years of on-off persuasion and a $2.8m contract that made a 34-year-old Pele the world’s highest-paid athlete, helped realise the impossible.

It’s a story as much about the power of celebrity as anything else: within two years of Pele’s signing, Giorgio Chinaglia, Carlos Alberto and Franz Beckenbauer were among his team-mates in the city that never sleeps, and the world had been woken up to the American game by a proto-Galacticos project.

In a country indifferent to the sport, 10 million tuned in to watch Pele’s debut. The move paved the way for a footballing big bang which resulted in the 1994 World Cup, a competitive MLS, and steady integration of the sport into the American mainstream. AH

21. David Beckham (Real Madrid to LA Galaxy, 2007)

Fee: Free

MLS has since become a popular destination for fading European stars, but when Beckham announced he would be joining LA Galaxy in summer 2007 – long before crossing the Atlantic westward was commonplace for footballers – it came as a major shock.

Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello initially insisted he would never represent los Blancos again, before changing his mind and allowing Beckham to return to the fold a few weeks later.

The former Manchester United man made a total of 113 appearances during his five years as a Galaxy player – and also enjoyed separate loan spells with Milan during the US off-season – before finishing his career at PSG. GL

