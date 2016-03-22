6 trends we picked up from the Interactive FIFA World Cup

This year's FIFA Interactive World Cup was held in New York City, with most of the tournament streamed on YouTube. And if you missed it, fear not: we watched it to pick up some tips on how to play better at FIFA 16.

Featuring the cream of the FIFA 16 world (qualifying via their online record), the tournament featured the usual game rulings and matches across both Xbox One and PS4.

Here are our pick-ups...

1. Attack, attack, attack

There was very little possession-based play. Few backwards passes and square balls meant that as usual there were many frenetic matches played out, with more emphasis on technical skills than team play in the group stages at least.

As such, players such as Neymar and Ronaldo were chosen by the top players in the world. Used in combination with the no-touch dribbling this proved an effective tactic.

2. Forget crosses

There was little crossing. Several of the top players remarked in interviews after their games how they believed that crossing wasn't worth trying when in a good position. Instead it was head down and charge at goal (using some flicks) and getting within that golden area for shooting in the box. Few long-range efforts here.

However, there were a lot of cross-field passes, with the new driven pass widely used. Smashing the ball about the pitch at pace had the knock-on effect of catching opponents out of position and lending attackers more time on the ball.

3. Brazil in fashion

The first choice of team was Brazil for most of the players, while a few others opted for Argentina so as to get their hands on Messi. That star power – with Neymar a huge draw – enabled the top players to attack with skill and unpredictability.

4. Recycling the ball

Short corners were often used. Again, there didn't seem to be much belief in crossing. When crosses were utilised here they were angled well away from the keeper and beyond the penalty spot, though few players were able to capitalise.

5. 4-2-4

Almost all the players had a Plan B just in case they were losing near the end of the game. One tactic that looked pretty useful here was to go 4-2-4, stretching out the game but ensuring that you had plenty of attackers to put the squeeze on and find that crucial score to get you back in the game.

6. New player roles

Some players experimented with trying different players in diffrent roles, such as Marcelo playing CDM, or David Luiz playing CAM even.

The attributes of the player in question were found more useful in other positions at times, so it's worth experimenting with your line-up.

Watch tomorrow's final for yourself and pick up some tips.

