Much has been made of the injury sustained by Balgium's first-choice striker Christian Benteke, but in truth the injury shouldn't be seen as quite as big a dent to the hopes of a team widely regarded as tournament dark horses.

The Aston Villa striker has been the top scorer for the other Red Devils (other other Red Devils if you include Crawley Town) since the last World Cup with six international goals, but the team share the scoring burden - Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas all have five, for starters.

There's no question this Belgium team is highly talented, but a lack of experience of the mental challenges and pressures of this level of international football may prove to be their undoing this time around.