Adidas's Wales Euro 2024 away kit is out - and fans are going to adore it

The Wales Euro 2024 away kit is out, with yellow making a return for the Dragons.

Rob Page's side aren't yet at Euro 2024 but if they make it, this will be a smart addition alongside all those other Euro 2024 kits. With Adidas dropping their international kits, this was too good to leave out, right?

Yellow and green are always welcome for Welsh change strips – and Cymru will be wearing those colours for two Euros in a row, should they get through the play-off.

The Wales Euro 2024 away kit is a beautiful yellow, lighter than 2020's golden

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Adidas) SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

“The away jersey is inspired by the famous Welsh bucket hat,” says Adidas in a sentence we never thought we'd hear, “Featuring retro patterns and colours representative of the flag, with a base tone of soft yellow, to showcase Welsh tradition through the eyes of modernity.

“The sign-off message for home and away is simply ‘Team Play, is the Best Play’ – aiming to unite players and supporters to deliver moments of magic.”

Image 1 of 3 The Wales Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) The Wales Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) The Wales Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Those jagged 80s-style patterns of the 2022 World Cup shirt have returned in a new guise and once again, there's a wonderful balance to this one. The golden 2020 shirt looked a little too Australian – but this feels quintessentially Welsh.

Maybe it's the added red, which is a strong look. This is one that feels thoroughly modern, too, despite the obvious retro vibes.

The Wales Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Just get to the tournament now, please, eh? We want to see this in Germany.

More kit drops

It's international tournament year and Adidas's shirts for the occasion are out now.

Belgium's home jersey and away jersey are both stunners, as as Germany's cool home shirt and pink away kit. Italy's home top and away top, and Hungary's home kit and away kit, are more reserved. Spain's home shirt is a basic red, with their away shirt a yellow, for a change.

In the UK, Wales have gone vintage, while Scotland have gone modern for both their home kit and away shirt.