Is Adidas's Hungary Euro 2024 away kit their classiest effort for years?

The Hungary Euro 2024 away kit isn't going to be one of the more talked about at the Euros – but it's a lovely shirt, nonetheless.

Euro 2024 is coming and with Adidas dropping their international shirts, there's the usual furore from those who don't like blue Belgium or pink Germany. No such problem for the Magyars, who have two of the most understated Euro 2024 kits around.

At FourFourTwo, we're massive fans of simplicity when it comes to football shirts.

This Hungary Euro 2024 away kit follows the home shirt for a classic look with no fuss

“The leading principal of Hungary’s latest design is to unite all Hungarians – wherever they are in the world – to support their team on the biggest stage in European football,” Adidas says.

While the home is influenced by the “colour DNA of its flag and the patterns of the national team’s crest”, however, the away is a plain white. We love the fact that three stripes are red, with green all over in flourishes, too.

Hungary Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Hungary don't often make consecutive tournaments. If they manage to have a good showing in this shirt, however, it will go down as an absolute classic.

