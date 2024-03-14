Adidas's Italy Euro 2024 away kit is out - but the shirt may polarise opinion

The Italy Euro 2024 away kit is out, with Adidas now at the wheel.

The German manufacturer have dropped their international shirts for a summer of tournaments – Euro 2024 here, Copa America in South America – and Italy are one of the biggest names around. They're also the kings of fashion so, y'know… no pressure.

Of all the Euro 2024 kits, however, this one may not live long in the memory…

The Italy Euro 2024 away kit looks a little like a training kit

Forgive us. Maybe it's the simplicity of the design on a white base but there's nothing that really screams that this one is a thing to be gazed at. And not just because it's white and understated: the Hungary away shirt, for example, is masterful lesson in minimalism.

Having said that, you can only judge the top for what it is – and it's well-designed. The Italian flag is again present, the blue collar is a nice touch and this is one that feels timeless. You could tell us it was Italy's shirt 20 years ago and only the Adi logo would give away the lie.

Image 1 of 3 Italy Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Italy Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Italy Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

“The away design features a base hue of white, with nods to the flag on the shoulders, the crest and side panels of the body,” Adidas says.

“Both are connected with a unique pattern of the letter I – reimagined into a digital look and feel – whilst L’ITALIA CHIAMO is displayed on the back neck, celebrating lyrics from the national anthem.”

Italy Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Italy have had some honking tops under Puma but this is not a miss by any means. It's going to have detractors who don't care for it – but others will surely love how vintage it feels.

