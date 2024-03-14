Is the Spain Euro 2024 away kit Adidas's most ambitious effort for years?

The Spain Euro 2024 away kit is out – and it's something completely different.

The Euro 2024 kits are dropping and this is one that stands out from the crowd – whether you adore or abhor it. With Adidas releasing their international shirts, they often go for white, maybe blue, for Spain's away efforts. So this is new.

Still, we can expect them to win Euro 2024 if the shirt has anything to go by.

The Spain Euro 2024 away kit is their first of a yellow-y shade since the Euros win in 2008

There's a lot going on here. Bright yellow and pale blue is one thing, but there's a striking red, too. It's not going to be everyone's cup of sangria… but others are going to love this top.

“The away jersey also applies the visual of waves and the beauty of the flower but with an unconventional colour pairing on the base and side panels – resulting in an aesthetic that represents a bustling Spanish beach in the middle of summer,” Adidas says.

“Signing off both the home and away jersey, is the carnation – the national flower – on the back of the collar, which looks to bind together fans and players, via a symbol that embraces distinction and love.”

It's certainly summery. Maybe it's that we're looking at it in rainy March – maybe we'd be fully on board during the heat of a pub garden?

Spain Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

It's an unconventional Spain shirt but actually, it works. It's pretty cohesive, despite its disparate elements – a little like getting Real Madrid and Barcelona players in the same squad, eh?

