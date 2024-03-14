The Spain Euro 2024 home kit has dropped - and it's a definitive Spanish home shirt from Adidas

The Spain Euro 2024 home kit is out – don't yawn.

With Adidas dropping their international shirts, there's a clear distinction between home and away: one is a safer option, drawing on classics, the other something more ambitious. Looking at other Euro 2024 kits, some Spaniards will be torn between which of their jerseys are worse.

At least they can let their football do the talking at Euro 2024…

The Spain Euro 2024 home kit is understated to the point of underwhelming

“Pulling from the human and natural world, Spain’s home jersey delivers a classic look for the national team, with progressive themes injected throughout,” Adidas says.

“Wavy patterns are splashed across the base of the shirt, which blends shapes of the country’s national flower – the carnation - and the seas that surround the peninsula.”

There's not a lot going on but Adidas are right: it draws on the classic template of Spain shirts of old. There will be some who adore this kit for its familiar look: others may be disappointed with the lack of imagination.

Still, for what it is, it's very classy. Spain have had some rubbish shirts over the years – remember the Euro 2016 away with the heatmap? – so at least this one eschews anything too garish.

Is it too much to ask for some navy blue again, though? Just a personal preference from us at FourFourTwo.

