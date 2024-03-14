The Belgium Euro 2024 away kit is out - and Adidas might change football shirts forever with this

The Belgium Euro 2024 away kit has dropped: and this one is special.

With Euro 2024 just around the corner, Adidas have dropped their international shirts – and Belgium have been treated. The home is a dark red top that goes deeper than the Red Devils have ever had before, while the away is a contrasting blue.

With so many memorable Euro 2024 kits this time around though, this one could be a gamechanger.

The Belgium Euro 2024 away kit is an ode to… Tintin!?

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Adidas) SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Yes, these are the colours that the classic blonde Tintin donned when out on adventure with Snowy. He's Belgian, by the way (is it us or does he look like De Bruyne?).

Not only is this is a gorgeous shirt with a stunning base pattern and lovely collar, it feels like a concept kit brought to life. It's special, a tribute to a literary character and we'd love to see more of it.

Image 1 of 3 Adidas Belgium Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Belgium Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Belgium Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

“The away jersey celebrates the rich art and design culture in Belgium, specifically Belgium cartoonist, Hergé, and the comic character he is famously known for; Tintin,” Adidas confirms. “Inspired by Tintin’s iconic outfit, a royal nod is found on the back of the collar with a golden crown that glimmers against a bright blue backdrop.

”Embossed into the print of both articles is a tessellation of 3D diamonds, including geometric lines, that emulate the Royal Belgian football crest. The two jerseys are also bound via the same emblem, which showcases the crown, national flag, and the date of 1895.”

Adidas's Belgium Euro 2024 kit (Image credit: Adidas)

It's a lovely shirt but is it enough for Belgium to go all the way at the Euros?

Oh – and Adidas, please give Peru a Paddington jersey.

More kit drops

Adidas have revealed their kits for 2024 with Euro 2024 and Copa America coming this summer.

The Belgium home kit is a darker red this time around, while the away shirt is a nod to a literary character. Germany have a classy home shirt and a bright pink away shirt. The Italy home jersey is understated, with a plain white away shirt. Hungary have a classy home shirt and an away shirt to match, while the Spain home kit is bright and basic, with a more ambitious away shirt.

For the home nations, Scotland's home shirt is bold while the away shirt is reserved and cool. Wales' home shirt is a solid update, with a lovely away shirt that fans will love.