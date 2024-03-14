The Scotland Euro 2024 home kit is out - and Adidas have released an ultra-modern classic for a new era

The Scotland Euro 2024 home kit is out – and it's an absolute belter.

The Scots are in the ascendancy with some superb results in the run-up to Euro 2024 – their second Euros in a row. So it was always going to be intriguing to see when Adidas dropped their international shirts: were the Tartan Army going to go classic and understated or something bolder for an exciting new generation?

While many Euro 2024 kits hark to the past, we don't remember anything quite as cool as this for the Scots.

The Scotland Euro 2024 home kit is something new and exciting

“An immense passion rings throughout the nation of Scotland, which has been injected into the home design via a modernized tartan graphic and dark blue base that speaks to its heritage – finished with captivating geometric shapes,” according to Adidas.

Usually when brands say things like that, they're jumping through hoops to try and justify a design – but not this time. The tartan is obvious and this is a stunningly modern take on the idea.

While the tartan kits of the 90s were something that Scotland should wear – they still make amazing retro tops – there's something immensely satisfying about seeing the pattern rendered for the 2020s.

The yellow and white are lovely touches – and there's a Scottish cross on the back on the neck, with the same geometric shapes. It's a just a wonderful look all round.

Scotland Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

With Scotland entering a bold new dawn, this is exactly the look they needed. It's stunning: 10/10.

