The Belgium Euro 2024 home kit is out – and it might be Adidas's nicest Belgium shirt EVER

The Belgium Euro 2024 home kit has dropped – and it's safe to say, it's an absolute stunner.

Adidas have just dropped their international shirts, with the Belgium away shirt for the Euros a pale blue. But the home shirt has caught our eye as one of the nicest of any Euro 2024 kits that have dropped so far – and one that will live long in the memory.

The Red Devils are set to become the Crimson Devils at Euro 2024, for one summer only…

The Belgium Euro 2024 home kit goes for a deeper red, combining it with gold for a beautiful finish

“Modern, elegant, and premium are themes that run throughout both home and away kits for Belgium’s national team,” says Adidas.

“The home jersey is inspired by Belgian contemporary architecture and luxury fashion design, while colours pay homage to the tones found within the national flag. The sign-off on the back of the neck displays ‘1895’ – a nod to the founding date of the Belgian FA.”

This is one of the nicest shirts at the tournament – and probably our favourite Belgian home shirt ever.

The base pattern is stunning, while the touches of black separate this from being something resembling Arsenal's 2006 Highbury tribute shirt. It's mean, moody and a fine return to form after the horrendous fire kit of the last World Cup.

Adidas Belgium Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

The question is… is it enough for Kevin De Bruyne and co. to actually lift a trophy and sign off on the Golden Generation?

