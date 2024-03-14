Adidas's Italy Euro 2024 home kit is out - and here's why it's absolutely perfect

The Italy Euro 2024 home kit is now made by Adidas, after all those years of Puma – and that's going to take some getting used to.

Luckily the German manufacturer have knocked it out of the park, though. Of all the Euro 2024 kits, this is one of the more understated efforts – and with Adidas dropping their international shirts, you just know that a fashion capital like Italy are going to be well dressed.

The Azzurri are looking to defend their title at Euro 2024 – and they'll be impeccably dressed while they do it.

The Italy Euro 2024 home kit is simple, subtle and stunning

Sometimes, all you need to do is deliver a blue shirt with the national flag on it.

While Adidas didn't give us nearly enough France shirts with red, white and blue stripes on the shoulders – opting to hide the Tricolor in white stripes – they've done so for the Italian national side. This is a work of art.

Image 1 of 3 Italy Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Italy Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Italy Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

“Staying true to the heritage of the Italian jersey, but with a fresh look for today’s fans and players, the new Italy home and away kit applies the Tricolore in a striking and elegant way,” Adidas says.

“The home jersey comes in the classic Italy blue, with the colour DNA of the flag striped down the shoulders and displayed as a main showcase on the crest.”

Italy Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

The base pattern is simple and the blue is exactly the perfect shade. Puma could be hit or miss: Adidas have started with a bang.

