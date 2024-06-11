Euro 2024: Who is Aleksandar Mitrovic's wife?

Who is Aleksandar Mitrovic's wife? The centre-forward has been included in Serbia's Euro 2024 squad ahead of a big tournament in England's group.

Mitrovic is well-known to English fans for his stints with the likes of Fulham and Newcastle United but now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia.

He is the country's all-time top scorer – but who is the partner behind the lethal striker?

Who is Aleksandar Mitrovic's wife?

Mitrovic will be cheered on in Germany by his wife Kristina Janjic, a model from Serbia.

The couple got married in 2021 but had been dating each other for seven years before tying the knot.

They have three children together. Their son, named Luka, was born in 2016, while their daughter came into the world the following year. They've since had another daughter, though did not share when she was born on social media.

