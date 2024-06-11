Euro 2024: Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's wife?

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's wife? 20 years after making his international tournament debut for Portugal, CR7 will be lacing up his boots to lead the line in Germany this summer.

The 39-year-old heads into the summer off the back of a sensational goalscoring campaign for Al-Nassr, claiming the Saudi League Golden Boot ahead of household names such as Karim Benzema and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

His life off the pitch is often scrutinised more than his performances on the field, but who is Ronaldo's partner?

Ronaldo lifted the European Championship trophy with Portugal in 2016. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's wife?

Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is a model and social media influencer.

In 2022, the Argentine-born Rodriguez was the subject of a self-produced Netflix documentary, I am Georgina.

The pair met in 2016 in a Gucci store that Rodriguez was working in, and have since had two children together.

Georgina is well on her way towards matching her partner's worldwide popularity, having racked up over 59 million followers on Instagram.

Rodriguez has used her heightened influence to work with a number of charities in recent years, working with organisations like Nuevo Futuro, a nonprofit organization for vulnerable children.

She also received an award at the 2021 Starlite Gala in Marbella, Spain, reflecting her charity work.

