Euro 2024: Who is Dusan Vlahovic's wife?

Who is Dusan Vlahovic's wife? The striker has been named in Serbia's squad for Euro 2024.

The Juventus man has risen to become one of the most respected strikers in Europe since breaking through at Fiorentina and will be hoping to put himself on the continental stage at the Euros.

But who is he dating?

Who is Dusan Vlahovic's wife?

Vlahovic will be cheered on in Germany by his girlfriend Carolina Stramare.

Stramere is a model who was Miss Italy in 2019. Vlahovic reportedly met her in 2020, while playing in Serie A.

Dubbed 'the Italian Megan Fox' by tabloids, Stramere has a sizeable Instagram following.

The couple do not have any children together.

