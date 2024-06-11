Euro 2024: Who is Dusan Vlahovic's wife?
Who is Dusan Vlahovic's wife? The striker will be a key part of Serbia's Euro 2024 side
Who is Dusan Vlahovic's wife? The striker has been named in Serbia's squad for Euro 2024.
The Juventus man has risen to become one of the most respected strikers in Europe since breaking through at Fiorentina and will be hoping to put himself on the continental stage at the Euros.
But who is he dating?
Euro 2024: Stadiums
Who is Dusan Vlahovic's wife?
Vlahovic will be cheered on in Germany by his girlfriend Carolina Stramare.
A post shared by Carolina Stramare (@carolinastramare_)
A photo posted by on
GOLDEN BOOT POTENTIAL Kai Havertz's partner
JUVENTUS Wojciech Szszesny's partner
SERBIA Aleksandar Mitrovic's partner
Stramere is a model who was Miss Italy in 2019. Vlahovic reportedly met her in 2020, while playing in Serie A.
Dubbed 'the Italian Megan Fox' by tabloids, Stramere has a sizeable Instagram following.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The couple do not have any children together.
More Euro 2024 stories
This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.
With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo was launched in 1994 on the back of a World Cup that England hadn’t even qualified for. It was an act of madness… but it somehow worked out. Our mission is to offer our intelligent, international audience access to the game’s biggest names, insightful analysis... and a bit of a giggle. We unashamedly love this game and we hope that our coverage reflects that.