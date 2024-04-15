Arsenal to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, following Aston Villa horror show: report

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has no future at the club, with the Gunners looking to part with him this summer.

That's according to one report following Arsenal's calamitous defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, which took hopes of winning a first Premier League title in 20 years out of their hands. The Ukrainian was particularly poor in the second half for the Gunners in what was a rare start and came under staunch criticism on social media.

Jakub Kiwior has been preferred in recent weeks, with the Pole offering better defensive coverage – and now it seems as if Arsenal might look to replace Zinchenko altogether this summer.

Jakub Kiwior has replaced Zinchenko (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic claims that Arsenal have not offered the 27-year-old a new deal, despite his contract winding down to its final two years.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar has been proactive in tying down key members of the squad at this stage in their deals – but with Arsenal looking to bring in a new left-back this summer, there are seemingly no plans for Zinchenko to extend his stay in north London beyond two years.

In FourFourTwo's view, moving on from the former Manchester City man is the sensible decision. Arsenal no longer rely on the Ukrainian for their buildup, with the system having moved on from his talents – and the benefits of his ability in possession no longer outweigh his defensive liabilities.

Arsenal pair Arteta and Edu aren't offering Zinchenko a new deal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with Ajax left-back, Jorrel Hato.

Zinchenko is valued at €42 million by Transfermarkt.

