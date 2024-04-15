Arsenal to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, following Aston Villa horror show: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zincheko put in a much-criticised performance against Aston Villa at the weekend, in what may well be one of his last in a Gunners shirt

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has no future at the club, with the Gunners looking to part with him this summer.

That's according to one report following Arsenal's calamitous defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, which took hopes of winning a first Premier League title in 20 years out of their hands. The Ukrainian was particularly poor in the second half for the Gunners in what was a rare start and came under staunch criticism on social media.

