Arsenal squad for 2024/25: Mikel Arteta's full team for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup

By
Contributions from
published

The Arsenal squad for 2024/25 will be hoping that, after two near-misses, this season will finally be theirs

Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Arsenal squad for the 2024/25 season is locked and loaded for the new term, as Mikel Arteta's men stand on the precipice of greatness.

For the first time in two decades, the Premier League trophy potentially awaited Arsenal on final day. And yet. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Aaron RamsdaleGK
2William SalibaDF
3Kieran TierneyDF
4Ben WhiteDF
5 Thomas ParteyMF
6Gabriel MagalhaesDF
7Bukayo SakaFW
9Gabriel JesusFW
10Martin OdegaardMF
11Gabriel MartinelliFW
12Jurrien TimberDF
14Eddie NketiahFW
15Jakub KiwiorDF
17Oleksandr ZinchenkoDF
18Takehiro TomiaysuDF
19Leandro TrossardFW
20JorginhoMF
21Fabio VieiraMF
22David RayaGK
24Reiss NelsonFW
29Kai HavertzFW
31Karl HeinGK
33Riccardo CalafioriDF
41Declan RiceMF

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 

With contributions from