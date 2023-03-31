Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his first competitive goal for Arsenal in the Premier League match against Leicester.

Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Leeds United is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) return to Premier League action on Saturday, as they attempt to take another step closer to a first title since 2004.

The Gunners are eight points clear of Manchester City (opens in new tab) going into the weekend, although the champions face Liverpool (opens in new tab) in the early kick-off on Saturday.

If City drop points in that match, Arsenal will have the chance to extend their advantage even further.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal will have to make do without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny and William Saliba, while Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey will need to be assessed.

Leeds (opens in new tab) will be unable to call upon the services of Max Wober, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto.

Form

Arsenal have won six games on the bounce in the Premier League, although they were eliminated from the Europa League in March.

Leeds have lost only one of their four games under Javi Gracia, who has overseen much-needed victories over Southampton (opens in new tab) and Wolves (opens in new tab) since taking charge.

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Arsenal vs Leeds United.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Leeds United will be played at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Leeds United kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 April in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

