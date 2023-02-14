Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Wednesday February 15, 7:30pm GMT

Looking for a Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream?

The Premier League's top two finally meet for the first time this season as leaders Arsenal entertain reigning champions Manchester City.

Recent results have left this one tantalisingly poised, with the Gunners' advantage down to just three points after they drew with Brentford on Saturday. That said, they do have a game in hand, and a return to winning ways in their biggest game of the campaign so far would only serve to reinforce their title credentials.

City haven't been at their utterly unstoppable best of late, although they do enter this encounter off the back of a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Last week's financial charges have left a cloud hanging over the club, but for now, Pep Guardiola and co. will be squarely focused on blowing the title race open.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT.

Team news

One would expect Mikel Arteta to name an unchanged Arsenal starting 11 for the seventh league game running. The Gunners remain without the injured Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny, but Reiss Nelson could be in contention after returning to training earlier this month.

As for City, Pep Guardiola reverted to a back three against Villa and sprung his latest tactical surprise by deploying Bernarndo Silva as an inverted left-back – which seemed to work. The injured John Stones is the visitors' only confirmed absentee.

Form

Arsenal come into this clash on their worst run of the season – but that the run is two league games without a win tells you all you need to know about how superb they've been this term. The Gunners are winless in three in all competitions – having lost at City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last month – but were unlucky not to beat Brentford at the weekend, falling foul of a high-profile VAR mistake.

City, meanwhile, have been in inconsistent form by their standards since the World Cup, winning five, drawing one and losing two in the league. They've also lost their last three away matches in league and cup – the last of which also saw them travel to North London, where they went down 1-0 to Tottenham.

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Arsenal vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday, February 15 in the UK. The game is being shown on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT. The match will be shown on Peacock in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

