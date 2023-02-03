Aston Villa vs Leicester live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa vs Leicester live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 February, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Leicester live stream? We've got you covered.

Aston Villa are aiming for a third consecutive Premier League win when they host Leicester City on Saturday.

Unai Emery has led his team to a good run, climbing into 11th place following three wins and a draw in the last four outings – albeit they did slip up badly in the FA Cup by losing to Stevenage.

Leicester are on a dreadful run, losing four straight league games before a 2-2 draw with Brighton last time out stopped the rot.

The Foxes progressed in the FA Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over Walsall last weekend, but need league points to steer clear of the drop zone, which they are currently only one point above.

Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Villa midfielder John McGinn could return from a hamstring injury, but Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos and Jed Steer are out.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has two new signings to consider for selection, Harry Souttar and Tete.

But the Foxes are missing James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare, Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi.

Form

Aston Villa: WWLDW

Leicester: WDLLW

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Leicester.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Leicester will be played at Villa Park.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Leicester kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on UK television.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 07.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.