Ballon d'Or: What is the Gerd Muller Trophy?

What is the Gerd Muller Trophy, exactly? You'll be wondering come Ballon d'Or night, which this year, takes place on October 28.

We will be guaranteed a first-time winner of the Ballon d'Or this year. The favourites are starting to emerge after the nominations for the 2024 prize did not contain any of the previous winners - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric or Karim Benzema.

While the Ballon d'Or remains football's most prestigious individual award with aa long list of illustrious winners, it is not the only piece of silverware on offer in Paris that evening. Here's a closer look at the Gerd Muller Trophy, another of the prizes that will be handed out.

What is the Gerd Muller Trophy?

The Gerd Muller Trophy is named after the legendary Bayern Munich man (Image credit: Alamy)

If the name wasn't a giveaway, then this one an award for the best goalscorer of the year. The prize was formerly known as the Striker of the Year award when it was first awarded in 2021, but was then renamed to honour legendary German striker Gerd Muller, who passed award in August 2021.

The winner is the player who has scored the most goals throughout the previous season, with Poland striker Robert Lewandowski winning the award in 2021 and 2022, before Erling Haaland took the prize in 2023, thanks to his 56 goals for club and country during the 2023/24 season.

The Gerd Muller Trophy is one of several awards, including the Yashin Trophy, the Kopa Trophy and the Socrates Award. The Ballon d'Or Feminin is also awarded that night.

Who is nominated for the Gerd Muller trophy?

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that this award is handed out to the player who scored the most goals during the previous season, there is no set list of nominees.

We'd be loathe to spoil the award for you, so expect the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Serhou Guierassy, Kylian Mbappe, Lautaro Martinez and Lois Openda to be dusting down the tuxedo and preparing their acceptance speeches.

