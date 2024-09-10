Ballon d'Or: What is the Gerd Muller Trophy?

By
published

The Gerd Muller Trophy will be handed out at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Ballon d&#039;Or: What is the Gerd Muller Trophy?
Gerd Muller was West Germany's hat-trick hero against Yugoslavia (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the Gerd Muller Trophy, exactly? You'll be wondering come Ballon d'Or night, which this year, takes place on October 28.

We will be guaranteed a first-time winner of the Ballon d'Or this year. The favourites are starting to emerge after the nominations for the 2024 prize did not contain any of the previous winners - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric or Karim Benzema.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.