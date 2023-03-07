Bayern Munich v PSG live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Bayern Munich v PSG live stream and match preview, Wednesday 8 March, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Bayern Munich v PSG live stream? We've got you covered. Bayern Munich v PSG is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Bayern Munich are in the driving seat ahead of the second leg of their Champions League clash with PSG.

The German giants earned a 1-0 first leg victory in Paris three weeks ago in a repeat of the 2020 final, thanks to a goal from former PSG man Kingsley Coman.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side come into the game in confident mood after a 2-1 win at Stuttgart on Sunday sent them to the top of the Bundesliga table, their sixth win in the last seven games.

PSG head to Bavaria on the back of a 4-2 win over Nantes, their third consecutive victory.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are long-term absentees for Bayern, while Noussair Mazraoui is facing a race for fitness and Benjamin Pavard is suspended.

Neymar is the headline absence for PSG as he struggles with a sprained ankle, but Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe are also out.

Form

Bayern Munich: WWLWW

PSG: WWWLL

Referee

Stadium

Bayern Munich v PSG will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich

Kick-off and channel

Bayern Munich v PSG kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 8 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

