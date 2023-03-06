Benfica v Club Brugge live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Benfica v Club Brugge live stream and match preview, Tuesday 7 March, 8pm GMT

Benfica v Club Brugge live stream and match preview

Looking for a Benfica v Club Brugge live stream? We've got you covered. Benfica v Club Brugge is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Benfica are in a strong position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals ahead of their last 16 second leg clash with Scott Parker’s Club Brugge.

The Portuguese giants claimed a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in Belgium to protect in front of their own fans.

Both goals came in the second half, with Joao Mario making the breakthrough from the penalty spot before David Neres notched a late second.

The two sides are in contrasting form domestically; Benfica sit top of the table, eight points clear of Porto, and head into Tuesday’s clash on a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Parker’s side, on the other hand, head to Portugal on the back of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at relegation-battling Oostende and sit fourth in the standings, 21 points adrift of leaders Genk.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt has to make do without Julian Draxler and Mihailo Ristic, who are both out injured, while Chiquinho and Goncalo Guedes are fitness doubts.

Scotland international Jack Hendry, who conceded the penalty in the first leg, could miss out for Brugge through injury, while Andreas Skov Olsen is also unlikely to feature.

Form

Benfica: WWWWD

Club Brugge: LWDLD

Referee

Halil Umut Meler of Turkey will be the referee for Benfica v Club Brugge.

Stadium

Benfica v Club Brugge will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Kick-off and channel

Benfica v Club Brugge kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 7 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.