How to watch Hungary vs Portugal: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier
Here's how to tune in to the Group F game
Watch Hungary vs Portugal today as Dominik Szoboszlai and Cristiano Ronaldo feature in a key qualifying game for the 2026 World Cup.
► Date: Tuesday, September 9
► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET
► Venue: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fubo Sports Network (US)
► FREE stream: RTP Play (Portugal)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Despite now being 40 years of age, Ronaldo continues to perform, scoring two goals last week as Portugal thumped Armenia 5-0.
Hungary, meanwhile, opened their qualifying campaign for the World Cup with a draw in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland.
This is the second round of fixtures in Group F of the UEFA qualifying process, and a victory for the group favourites Portugal, who won the Nations League earlier in the year, would put them in a firm position to make it to the US, Canada, and Mexico next summer.
Read on for all the information on how to watch Hungary vs Portugal online, on TV and from anywhere.
Can I watch Hungary vs Portugal for free?
You can watch Hungary vs Portugal for free in Portugal, where public broadcaster RTP is showing the game.
TV viewers will find the action on RTP 1, while those streaming online can use the RTP Play streaming service.
Coverage is geo-restricted to Portugal.
Watch Hungary vs Portugal from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Can I watch Hungary vs Portugal in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Hungary vs Portugal on Amazon Prime Video, where several UEFA World Cup qualifiers are live on a pay-per-view basis.
It costs £2.49 to purchase the live stream for the game, and you don't need a Prime subscription to do so.
How to watch Hungary vs Portugal in the US
Fans in the US can watch Ukraine vs France on Fubo Sports Network.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.