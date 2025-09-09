How to watch Hungary vs Portugal: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Watch Hungary vs Portugal today as Dominik Szoboszlai and Cristiano Ronaldo feature in a key qualifying game for the 2026 World Cup.

Hungary vs Portugal: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, September 9 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: Puskás Aréna, Budapest ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fubo Sports Network (US) ► FREE stream: RTP Play (Portugal) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Despite now being 40 years of age, Ronaldo continues to perform, scoring two goals last week as Portugal thumped Armenia 5-0.

Hungary, meanwhile, opened their qualifying campaign for the World Cup with a draw in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland.

This is the second round of fixtures in Group F of the UEFA qualifying process, and a victory for the group favourites Portugal, who won the Nations League earlier in the year, would put them in a firm position to make it to the US, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Hungary vs Portugal online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Hungary vs Portugal for free?

You can watch Hungary vs Portugal for free in Portugal, where public broadcaster RTP is showing the game.

TV viewers will find the action on RTP 1, while those streaming online can use the RTP Play streaming service.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Portugal.

Watch Hungary vs Portugal from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Hungary vs Portugal in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Hungary vs Portugal on Amazon Prime Video, where several UEFA World Cup qualifiers are live on a pay-per-view basis.

It costs £2.49 to purchase the live stream for the game, and you don't need a Prime subscription to do so.

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ukraine vs France on Fubo Sports Network.