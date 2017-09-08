Bibiana Steinhaus set to become first female Bundesliga referee this weekend

The 38-year-old police officer – reportedly the partner of former ref Howard Webb – has been officiating in the German second tier since the 2007/08 season, and was recently handed the big promotion to the nation's top tier.

Steinhaus has also refereed numerous German Cup matches and women's fixtures, including the 2011 Women's World Cup Final and 2012 Olympic women's final.

Both the Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen coaches wished Steinhaus well ahead of her Bundesliga debut.

"I wish her a good match," Hertha coach Pal Dardai was quoted as saying by Bild. "She does a really good job."

"She deserves it through her great performances,'' Werder Bremen coach Alexander Nouri told reporters.

After finding out she would be receiving the call-up, the German referee spoke of the emotions she was feeling. Steinhaus told reporters in May: "Disbelief, joy, happiness, relief, curiosity, I do not know. It was simply a turbulent rollercoaster ride of emotions.

"It has always been my dream to referee in the Bundesliga. That this dream is to become true, now naturally fills me with great joy."

