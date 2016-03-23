From Blue Moon to Beatlemania – the link between football and music

From teams marching onto home grounds accompanied by theme songs, to World Cup anthems and pop culture references, the music industry has strong ties to the world game.

Most football pundits will have heard Liverpool's You'll Never Walk Alone being played at Anfield, while Manchester City's Blue Moon and Newcastle United's Local Hero are other well-known examples.

As 'Beatlemania' gripped the world in the 1960s, Liverpool fans in the Kop would sing She Loves You in unison at home games (see below).

More music and football

Over at the Reds' fierce rivals Manchester United, their icon of that era George Best was often referred to as the "fifth Beatle", an ode to his shaggy-haired appearance and rock star lifestyle.

Noel and Liam Gallagher, formerly members of British band Oasis, are passionate Manchester City supporters and are often spotted attending home matches.

Noel Gallagher launched the club's 2012-13 playing kit alongside City captain and good friend Vincent Kompany (main image), who had previously introduced the musician on stage during a gig in Belgium.

World Cup anthems

The World Cup has also become synonymous with music.

Ever since Los Ramblers penned the song El Rock del Mundial to inspire host nation Chile at the 1962 edition, the World Cup has had an official song.

Queen's We Are The Champions in 1994 and Ricky Martin's Cup of Life four years later are two of the more prominent examples.

In 1990, the BBC used Luciano Pavarotti's classic Nessun Dorma as its theme for the World Cup in Italy (see below), which aligned beautifully with slow motion footage of the game's biggest stars strutting their stuff.

Of course, chanting is also commonplace at football grounds and many have spawned from popular music.

Celtic, Burnley and Bolton are among the clubs to have adopted Depeche Mode's Just Can't Get Enough, a track Liverpool fans also used to serenade former striker Luis Suarez.

The Pet Shop Boys' cover of the Village People's Go West is another to find its way into football stadiums, initially by Arsenal.

Using the tune of the song's chorus, Gunners fans penned "1-0, to the Arsenal", a tribute of sorts to a common score line under George Graham's management in the early 1990s.

Listen to improve

World-renowned coach Giovanni Trapattoni has previously taken the link between football and music to another level.

In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung back in 2008, he stated his belief that listening to classical music can improve footballing skills.

"Listen to Mozart and you can be a better footballer," said Trapattoni, a European Cup winner as both a player and a coach and a self-confessed Mozart lover.

"You learn a lot about tension, tempo, rhythm and structure. You learn to read a game. It was a great experience for me. I believe that I grew as a player and a human through music."

50 Best Football Chants

Of course, there are also the occasional unfortunate links between music and footballers.

Kevin Keegan, Glenn Hoddle, Paul Gascoigne, Ian Wright and Andy Cole are among the professional footballers to have tried their hand at the music business, with very little success.

The less said about the Anfield Rap, meanwhile, released by members of the Liverpool side back in 1988, the better.

For the most part, footballers should focus on their on-field artistry, which can often be accentuated if accompanied by the right tune.

