Your best football chants

The FFT team discuss their most memorable chants

Some of the best we've received so far have been...

A witty Chelsea ditty...

@FourFourTwo Chelsea want those kinds of things money just cant buy, I don't care too much for money money can't buy u Stones #FFTBestChants

— Indian Blues' Views! (@IndianToffees) March 22, 2016

This sad Leeds song...

@FourFourTwo#FFTBestChants 'we're not famous, we're not famous, we're not famous anymore' Leeds fans

— Dominic Wilson (@DominicJwilson) March 22, 2016

This self-deprecating Villa chant...

#FFTBestChants@FourFourTwo best chant would be " Let's pretend.. Let's pretend.. Let's pretend we scored a goal!" from Villa fans

— syafiqjamali (@snjpcr) March 22, 2016

This Arsenal Petit chant...

@FourFourTwo he's blonde, his quick, his names a porno flick, Emmanuel, Emmanuel (Petit).

— James King (@himofbigwheel) March 20, 2016

This banter-ific beauty...

@FourFourTwo "You're just a s**t Tesco sandwich" Wimbledon fans to Luton keeper Elliott Justham #FFTBestChants

— Kiddo (@Edd93Paul) March 19, 2016

This classic old one...

@FourFourTwo Gotta be Notts County "Wheelbarrow Song" #FFTbestchants

— Digger (@drbellairs) March 18, 2016

This very loud Ligue 1 chant...

@FourFourTwo Top stuff from Ligue 1 Nord Vs Sud Saint Etienne #fftbestchantshttps://t.co/4jHCdQC5Sv via @YouTube

— Darren Cusack (@hungoverhank) March 20, 2016

The Payet chant...

@FourFourTwo We've got Payet ⚒⚒⚒ pic.twitter.com/OX8YsVfyAa

— KW (@KeithW16) March 18, 2016

The Arsenal North Bank/Clock End chant...

@FourFourTwo



We're the North Bank Highbury!



,We're the Clock End Highbury!



#FFTBestChants#Song pic.twitter.com/a2H82XAfRq

— Dominic the Gooner ⚽ (@DominicGooner) March 18, 2016

The Biscan Liverpool chant...

@FourFourTwo "Don't blame it on Biscan,



Don't blame it on Hamann, Don't blame it on Finnan, Blame it on Traore...." #FFTBestChants

— Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) March 18, 2016

The Hal Robson-Kanu chant...

@FourFourTwo HAL ROBSON! HAL ROBSON-KANU

— Lord Kieron Tierney (@RodgersSquared) March 18, 2016

The Hala Madrid chant...

@FourFourTwo Halaaaaaaaaa Madriddddddd ♪♪♪ #FFTBestChants#song#HalaMadrid

— Aleyna Fisek (@aleynafisek) March 18, 2016