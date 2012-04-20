Bolton accidentally extend Steinsson's contract by 18,002 years

The Trotters have made a bit of a boo-boo, Back of the Net's John Foster takes up the story...



Bolton WanderersÃ¢ÂÂ fiscal prudence will come under scrutiny after a clerical error saw Gretar SteinssonÃ¢ÂÂs contract extended by over eighteen thousand years, to 20014.

According to the player's spokesman, a typographical error by Bolton chairman Phil Gartside will see the 30-year old earn ÃÂ£13,000 a week for the next 936,104 weeks, plus appearance bonuses.

Ã¢ÂÂObviously IÃ¢ÂÂm happy with the new deal,Ã¢ÂÂ Steinsson told reporters.

Ã¢ÂÂAt first the club only wanted to offer a one-year extension, so IÃ¢ÂÂm delighted theyÃ¢ÂÂve relented and given me the full eighteen thousand.Ã¢ÂÂ

The Icelandic right-back also confirmed that he expected to finish his career at the Reebok Stadium.

Ã¢ÂÂI think IÃ¢ÂÂll probably retire when this dealÃ¢ÂÂs up,Ã¢ÂÂ he told reporters. Ã¢ÂÂAfter all, IÃ¢ÂÂll be 18,032 years old by then, which is a good age to hang up your boots and maybe think about going into coaching.Ã¢ÂÂ



Bolton's 20013/14 away kit was one of Reebok's better efforts



An ashen-faced Gartside admitted he had not intended to tie Steinsson to the club for over eighteen millenia, but added that he was determined to make the best of the situation.

Ã¢ÂÂ[The contract] may seem a bit on the lengthy side, but a lot can happen in eighteen thousand years,Ã¢ÂÂ he told FourFourTwo.com.

Ã¢ÂÂEighteen thousand years ago, for example, whoÃ¢ÂÂd have thought that the land bridge between Asia and Alaska wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt exist today, or that humans would successfully domesticate the wolf? IÃ¢ÂÂm confident GretarÃ¢ÂÂs experience will be a great asset for this club, especially for our younger players, over the next one hundred and eighty centuries.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂBesides,Ã¢ÂÂ Gartside added, Ã¢ÂÂas the saying goes, eighteen thousand years is a long time in football.Ã¢ÂÂ

This is not the first time a Premier League club has erred in its contract negotiations. In 1998, a computer malfunction led to Sheffield Wednesday paying Wim Jonk ÃÂ£8,888,888,888 a day for the duration of his two-year deal.

Similarly, in 2002, confusion over the correct exchange rate of the newly-launched Euro saw Massimo Maccarone move from Empoli to Middlesbrough for ÃÂ£15.5 billion, a fee most fans believe he struggled to live up to.