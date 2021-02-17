Borussia Dortmund: 5 reasons Marco Rose can help BVB back to the summit of German football

On Monday night, Borussia Dortmund announced that Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose would be taking charge of the club at the end of the season. The German has won high praise in his 18-month spell at Borussia Park, with his young team both well-organised and easy on the eye.

Dortmund are potentially facing a summer of flux, with key players linked with moves away, and the need for some decisive leadership in the dugout. Is he the right man for the job? FFT believes he is, and we've listed five reasons why Bayern and the rest of the competition should be worried.

His promising record against Bayern

There might not be a huge amount of data to crunch yet, but Rose’s record against Bayern Munich so far is impressive. During his one and a half seasons at Gladbach, Rose has faced Bayern three times, winning twice and losing once against arguably the best club side in Europe. Six goals have been scored, compared with five conceded, and no team has taken more points from the Bavarians than Rose’s Gladbach.

While Dortmund have seen their title bids implode against lesser sides in recent seasons, their form against Bayern has also been appalling. BVB have won just one of their last eight league clashes against the serial champions, and it is often these demoralising defeats that kill any remaining hope of silverware in the latter half of campaigns.

Rose has fared much better with a less talented squad. His tactical acumen could prove crucial in Dortmund bossing Der Klassiker from next season.

His relationship with Erling Haaland

Rose was Red Bull Salzburg manager when Erling Haaland was signed from Molde in January 2019. The pair only spent half a season together in Austria - with Rose moving on to Gladbach in the summer - and Haaland scored just once in an injury-ravaged campaign.

Yet Rose handed Haaland his all-important debut and laid the foundations which helped the Norweigian hit 28 goals in 25 games in the first half of 2019/20. Comments made by the coach in an interview with Goal last October also hint at a strong relationship between the pair.

“He is an incredibly positive player,” Rose said at the time. “He arrived injured in Salzburg, fought his way up and then took off. At his young age he can already carry a team and he radiates an enormous amount of energy. He is also a funny guy. But there are still many things he can learn - he knows that too.”

With reports suggesting Haaland may be on the move this summer, Dortmund fans will be praying the new coach can convince the striker to stay for another season and add to his game. Rose certainly seems to understand where improvements can be made, and this might help sway the 20-year old's decision.

Improvement of young players

At Salzburg and Gladbach, Rose was tasked with getting results alongside developing young players. His track record suggests he’s the perfect fit for Borussia Dortmund.

Key performers during his time with the Foals have included winger Marcus Thuram and midfielder Florian Neuhaus; both 23. The pair helped Gladbach to a top four finish last season and into the knockout stages of the Champions League this campaign. Both players are now on the radar of Europe’s top clubs.

BVB have higher expectations than Gladbach, but they also have better prospects than arguably any team in world football. Even if Haaland and Jadon Sancho move on for big fees this summer, money would likely be reinvested in exciting talent to compliment the likes of Jude Bellingham, Youssoufa Moukoko and Giovanni Reyna.

Dortmund is already an enticing option for young players but, with Rose at the helm, they may see the club as more than just a stepping stone. It could be the place to realise your potential.

Hard-pressing demands

Dortmund are associated with a hard-pressing, hardworking style of play that relies on winning the ball back quickly after it’s lost. This season, however, they rank 15th in the Bundesliga for distance covered, indicating that standards have slipped of late.

Comparatively, Gladbach have covered the fifth most ground in the top-flight. Leverkusen - who sit second in the distance charts behind Union Berlin - are the only top six side to have covered more ground than Marco Rose’s side.

The Foals also rank sixth for duels won and eighth for aerial duels won; both areas in which they have outperformed Borussia Dortmund this season. The Black and Yellows can be seen as a soft touch by scrappier Bundesliga clubs, but Rose can help them to correct that imbalance. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel and Emre Can should thrive in Rose’s hardworking set-up.

Solid defensive record

Gladbach and Dortmund have each shipped 31 league goals this season, while last campaign, the Foals conceded one fewer - the third best defensive record in the Bundesliga. These numbers are very similar, the main difference being that Rose has spent £18m on new defenders since taking charge at Borussia Park, while Dortmund have spent £76m in the same period. Matts Hummels, Nico Schulz and Emre Can have all arrived for huge fees - the latter a regular in the Dortmund back line - and yet clean sheets have been no easier to come by.

That Rose’s Gladbach are getting better results with a lower spend and less glamorous names on the team sheet is commendable, and the German coach could get a far superior tune out of Dortmund’s high-class defenders.

