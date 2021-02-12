Real Madrid, PSG, or Manchester United: Where will Jadon Sancho go this summer?

It’s nice when a plan comes together. Jadon Sancho’s decision to swap the cosy familiarity of Manchester City’s youth academy for the unknown pastures of German football has ultimately proved a masterstroke.

In four years at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho has developed from child prodigy to fully-fledged superstar. The Londoner’s 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga last season made him the first Englishman to hit double figures for both in the same campaign since Matt Le Tissier in the 90s. It’s good company to be in, given the portly former Saints man came to be known as ‘Le God’ on the south coast.

With his evolution close to completion, Sancho appears ready to fly the nest this summer. But where will he end up? We analyse the options.

Manchester United

Sancho would already be a Manchester United player had the Premier League giants not faffed about so much last summer. The Red Devils had reportedly agreed personal terms with the winger, only to misplace their debit card when they got to the checkout.

ORDER NOW (Image credit: Future) IN THE MAG Son Heung-min! PLUS Thiago Silva and Alisson exclusives, Juan Veron, Corinthian figures, dirtiest game and more

Dortmund wanted €120m; United valued him at far less than that. This summer, though, he could be available for cheaper, given he enters the final 24-months of his contract after the Euros. Only a fierce bidding war would push the price back up now (don’t rule this out, mind).

Sancho to Old Trafford makes a lot of sense. United are keen to add a world class right winger to their squad - with current options Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Dan James not naturals in the role. They also have the money to spend, are moving in the right direction after several lacklustre post-Fergie years and it would also get one over on rivals Manchester City, the club who developed Sancho before letting him go for almost nothing. Surely only another wobble at the till could scupper things now.

Paris Saint-Germain

Maricio Pochettino’s appointment in the French capital means a new PSG era is upon us. European domination remains the holy grail for last season’s finalists, and Poch will be suitably backed in the transfer market.

PSG aren’t short of options on the right, with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe not what you’d describe as squad players, yet the former is no spring chicken and Mbappe is at his most dangerous at centre-forward, where he can peal wide to either wing at his own behest.

Sancho would represent an ideal long-term solution to the right side of attack, and is the perfect age for Pochettino to develop into a world star, as he did with so many young players in his former post at Tottenham. It could be a match made in heaven.

Liverpool

Until only recently, joining Liverpool would have seemed like a crazy move for any promising young forward. After all, how were you going to get game time ahead of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah?

Lately, however, cracks have started to show in world football’s most feared attacking trio. Firmino has struggled in front of goal more than ever this season, Mane’s faced questions over his attitude and Salah continues to stall over a new contract. Former Reds star Stan Collymore has even demanded Liverpool sell the Egyptian unless he pens a new deal before the summer.

While that may be overreacting a little - especially given Salah has a contract until 2023 - it does hint that a rebuild might not be far down the line for Jurgen Klopp’s champions. Diogo Jota has already shown that the front line is not impenetrable, after breaking into the team earlier in the season, and Klopp may be quietly pondering other options in attack.

Aside from his impressive end product, Sancho is a hardworking winger already schooled in Klopp’s gegenpressing approach. Reaching a deal with Dortmund would also be a doddle, one might assume, given the German’s links to the Westfalenstadion. Slowly, it’s looking as if Anfield could be the ideal destination for a player with the world at his feet.

A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk) A photo posted by on

Real Madrid

It wouldn't be a transfer saga without Los Blancos muscling in on the action. Real’s widely reported lack of disposable income doesn’t seem to prevent them from throwing their hat in the ring when stars are on the move.

The Spanish champions would probably have to sell some players to raise funds but Sancho would certainly be of interest, given that theirs is an aging squad in need of some new blood. Gareth Bale’s ongoing exile also means reinforcements on the wings wouldn't go a miss, especially given Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio’s struggles with form and fitness this campaign.

Zinedine Zindane’s side haven’t made a signing for the past three windows, however, and appear to be saving themselves for a mammoth Kylian Mbappe bid in the near future.

Borussia Dortmund

Perhaps, when all is said and done, Sancho will come to realise he’s in the right place already. Dortmund have been key in his development so far, can guarantee Champions League football and the possibility, at least, of silverware.

Bigger and better things may lie in store but, at 20, Sancho has plenty of career left to title-chase. At this stage, maximising his considerable potential should be the aim and Sancho is in the best place for that right now.

Why not sign another deal, stick around for two or three more seasons and move on at the height of his powers? Don’t bet on it, but Borussia Dortmund might be the smartest move Sancho could make this summer.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

PREMIER LEAGUE 3 winners and 3 losers of the winter window

SOCIAL MEDIA “I once saw Edwin Van Der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world