Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for a Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) vs Chelsea (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Chelsea travel to Germany to take on fellow former European champions Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, in what will be the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Graham Potter's Chelsea tenure began in the Champions League, and he guided the Blues to top spot in their group – but they've seen their season fall apart since, barely tasting victory in three months. And when the heat is on, it's fair to say there are more hospitable places to go to try and get a result than the cauldron of noise that is Signal Iduna Park...

Dortmund have made their iconic home something of a fortress in 2022/23, losing only once there in all competitions. The Black and Yellows are firmly in the Bundesliga title race this term and are appearing in the Champions League knockout stages for the fourth time in five seasons. They finished second to Manchester City in their group this time around.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Chelsea look set to remain without eight players for this clash. Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakara, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja are all out; N'Golo Kante has reportedly returned to training, but this one comes too soon for him.

As for Dortmund, boss Edin Terzic will have to make do without the services of right-bacs Mateu Morey and Marius Wolf, midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara and striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Form

Chelsea sit [...] in the Premier League after the latest round of fixtures, having drawn 1-1 away to West Ham on Saturday. The Blues have won just three of their 13 games in all competitions since the beginning of November, going on two separate three-match losing runs during that period. They haven't won on the road since a 2-1 victory at Red Bull Salzburg in their penultimate Champions League group game in October.

Dortmund, meanwhile, made it six straight wins in league and cup with a 2-0 triumph at Werder Bremen on Saturday. They currently sit third in the Bundesliga, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Referee

Jesus Gil of Spain will be the referee for Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea will be played at the 81,365-capacity Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, February 15 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US.

