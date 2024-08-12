Bournemouth squad for 2024/25: Andoni Iraola's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

By
Contributions from
published

The Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 is looking to build on an encouraging first season under Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth congratulates team-mate Luis Sinisterra as he celebrates scoring the opening goal during the pre-season friendly match between Bournemouth and Rayo Vallecano at Vitality Stadium on August 04, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Bournemouth squad for the 2024/25 season will look to cause even more upsets - with a shot at Europe potentially on the horizon...

Bournemouth’s transformation under Andoni Iraola – from relegation-threatened rabble to one of the finest pressing sides in the top flight – was one of the stories of the 2023/24 season. The Basque gaffer’s blueprint, based around springing traps for opposition players, took time to bed in but eventually proved devastating – no Premier League side scored more goals than the Cherries from possession regained in the final third. 

No.PlayerPosition
1NetoGK
2Dean HuijsenDF
3Milos KerkezDF
4Lewis CookMF
5 Marcos SenseiDF
6Chris MephamDF
7David BrooksMF
8Romain FavreMF
10Ryan ChristieMF
11Dango OuttaraMF
14Alex ScottMF
15Adam SmithDF
16Marcus TavernierMF
17Luis SinisterraMF
18Tyler AdamsMF
19Justin KluivertFW
21Daniel JebbisonFW
22Hamed TraoreMF
23James HillDF
24Antoine SemenyoFW
26Enes UnalFW
27Illya ZabarnyiDF
28Gavin KikennyMF
29Philip BillingMF
32Jaidon AnthonyMF
35Owen BevanDF
37Max AaronsDF
40Will DennisGK
42Mark TraversGK

Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.

