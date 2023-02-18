Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday February 18, 3pm GMT

Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Crystal Palace is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US.

Since Christmas, Brentford have arguably been the best team in the Premier League. Wins this season over the likes of Liverpool and both Manchester clubs have certainly bucked the idea of a second-season syndrome hitting the Bees, with Ivan Toney soaring to new heights leading the line for the west Londoners.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are definitely struggling in the sequel to Patrick Vieira's stunning debut campaign. Wilf Zaha has chipped in with six Premier League goals this term – no one else has over half of that. The Eagles are plugging away and seem confident of avoiding the drop zone… but they must have more to give that this?

More than just a London derby, this could be a turning point in Palace's season, should they beat one of the Prem's form sides. Brentford won't make it easy, mind – and have been one of the best teams to watch in the league all season.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Thomas Strakosha could be Brentford's only absentee, with Pontus Jansson nearing a return. There have been concerns – understandable, too, given his importance – over the fitness of Ivan Toney since Christmas but he came through the Arsenal fixture without a problem and has had a week to recover.

Talismanic centre-back Joachim Andersen will be assessed ahead of this one along with Chris Richards – though it looks like the fixture will come too soon for Zaha. Joel Ward and Nathan Ferguson are both out, to create a defensive injury crisis of sorts for Vieira, while Will Hughes looks set to miss this one, too.

Form

Brentford are the in-form team of the division, picking up three wins and two draws from their last five. Only Newcastle United are unbeaten in the same stretch and they've drawn four of five. If the Bees win their games in hand, they could find themselves two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, giving themselves a remarkable shot at European football next term.

Things at Selhurst Park couldn't be more different. Crystal Palace haven't won a Premier League match since before the World Cup and though the Eagles have scraped impressive draws against arch-rivals Brighton and high-fliers Newcastle and Manchester United of late, scoring goals is becoming a serious worry. On 25 points at current, Vieira will be targeting a minimum of five more wins from the final 16 fixtures in order to keep the side up.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Brentford vs Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Brentford vs Crystal Palace will be played at the 17,250-thousand-seater Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Sunday November 20 in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 7am ET / 10am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. You can use a VPN to get around that, though.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.