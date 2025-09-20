How to watch Fulham vs Brentford: Live streams, TV details and preview

Watch Fulham vs Brentford today as two London rivals battle it out for three points in the Premier League. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch the game wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday 20 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Fulham will be looking to make it two home wins in a week against local rivals Brentford at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva's side successfully saw off newly-promoted Leeds United last weekend, thanks to a stroke of luck as Gabriel Gudmundsson put through his own net in the final minute.

Brentford earned a spirited point against Chelsea on home soil as Fabio Carvalho also left it late to earn Keith Andrews and his men a 2-2 draw.

With both teams having yielded mid-table finishes last season, this one could come down to fine margins.

Watch Fulham vs Brentford in the UK

Fulham vs Brentford kicks off at 8:00 pm (BST) and coverage will follow on from Old Trafford, with Manchester United taking on Chelsea prior at 5:30 pm.

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are your two destinations for live coverage of the game in the UK.

Watch Fulham vs Brentford in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Fulham vs Brentford.

You can watch the game via Sling or Fubo and below are details on how you can tune in Stateside.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Fulham vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Fulham's start to the season has been mixed to say the very least, but a first win against Leeds United last weekend will have helped to ease those woes.

Despite an own goal coming to their rescue, the Cottagers may have a boost at the back, with defender Issa Diop having recently returned to full fitness and may be available to start in this one.

Silva's men put in a spirited display against Manchester United prior to the controversial 2-0 defeat against Chelsea, and another win against the Bees could take them as high as the European places.

Brentford progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Aston Villa in midweek, which could give them a welcome boost.

“We rested a couple of players on Tuesday for the right reasons, to utilise the squad and make sure they were okay,” said head coach Andrews on Thursday.

“We’re in a pretty good place. Jordan [Henderson] had his first 90 minutes [against Chelsea] after a disrupted pre-season and [Igor] Thiago has had a really good spell but before that had been out for a period of time. We just want to make sure we’re looking after them.”

The Bees lost both home and away against Fulham last season, so the onus will be on ending that barren run against their London rivals.

Fulham vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 2-2 Brentford

Games between Fulham and Brentford tend to be high-scoring affairs, and we can't see this one being any different. We're backing a draw at Craven Cottage.