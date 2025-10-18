Is Sunderland vs Wolves on TV? Live streams, TV coverage, preview
Sunderland host strugglers Wolves at the Stadium of Light and here's all the details you need on how to watch the contest
Watch Sunderland vs Wolves as the Premier League's bottom-placed side face a visit to the North East today, with all the details on live streaming right here.
• Date: Saturday 18 October 2025
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET
• Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
Sunderland will be more than pleased with their start to the Premier League, sitting in 9th position and above Manchester United of all teams after 7 games.
Despite losing to the Red Devils at Old Trafford last time out, Regis Le Bris have a more than winnable clash against Wolves to look forward to this weekend.
Vitor Pereira's Wolves remain the only Premier League side without a win so far this season and have recently surrendered leads against Spurs and Brighton.
FourFourTwo looks ahead to the contest and provides details on how you can watch Sunderland vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Sunderland v Wolves in the UK?
Sunderland v Wolves has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.
For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.
Watch Sunderland v Wolves in the US
Sunderland v Wolves will be streamed live in the USA on Peacock.
Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.
How to watch Sunderland v Wolves in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland v Wolves through Stan Sport.
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Watch Sunderland v Wolves from anywhere
Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
"NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.
Sunderland v Wolves: Premier League preview
The Black Cats look like a force to be reckoned with so far and plaudits have flooded in for former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.
Xhaka, who made a shock move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, was instantly named captain but has been brilliant on his return to English football.
Sunderland will welcome a much-needed return to the Stadium of Light this weekend, as they have collected seven points from their three Premier League home matches this season.
Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) will all miss out through injury, and Reinildo Mandava will serve the final game of a three-match suspension.
Wolves have suffered a miserable campaign thus far and are winless in seven games.
The Old Gold conceded a 94th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Spurs, a week before Jan Paul van Hecke netted in the 86th minute to help Brighton, which won't have pleased Pereira.
All is not lost, however, with a win this weekend, perhaps the fuel they need to climb out of the relegation zone, should results also go their way.
Defender Matt Doherty recently underwent surgery on his wrist and will remain in the treatment room along with Leon Chiwome (knee), whilst Toti Gomes could be ready to return.
Sunderland v Wolves: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Sunderland 1-0 Wolves
Wolves have sharpened up in recent weeks, but Sunderland's fine home form and renewed confidence may prove pivotal, and we think a home win on this occasion.
