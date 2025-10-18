Is Man City vs Everton on TV? Live streams, preview, team news

Watch Manchester City vs Everton today as Premier League football returns after the October international break, with all the details here on live streaming and TV channels globally.

Manchester City have a golden chance to go top of the Premier League table should they beat Everton on Saturday.

The Cityzens have been quietly going about their business of late, posting a 1-0 win over Brentford before the international break.

Erling Haaland has taken lots of the plaudits, scoring a remarkable 21 goals in just 12 appearances for club and country so far this season.

Everton are also impressing under David Moyes, with their home form at Hill Dickinson Stadium really helping matter, as proved by their recent 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch City vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Man City v Everton in the UK?

Manchester City v Everton is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Man City v Everton in the US

Man City v Everton will be broadcast live in the USA via Peacock, which is NBC's streaming platform.

How to watch Man City v Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man City v Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch Man City v Everton from anywhere

Man City v Everton: Premier League preview

City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side are getting 'better and better' and the numbers seem to back up his recent claims.

Staggeringly, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League meetings with Everton (W13 D3) since losing 4-0 at Goodison Park in January 2017.

Loanee Grealish will not be able to feature against his parent side this weekend, which will come as a bitter pill for Moyes to swallow.

Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) and Abdukodir Khusanov (calf) could all be back in the matchday squad after spells out through injury, which will also serve as timely boosts.

Everton are seemingly on the up and look to have regained vital confidence that a summer clearout and a move to a new stadium brought.

Everton have won six of their last 10 Premier League games (D2 L2), as many as they managed in their previous 27 in the division (D13 L8), which is some feat.

The Tofees head into Saturday’s contest having won four of their last seven away league matches and know they will have their work cut out against a City side that loves to dominate the ball.

Michael Keane (rib), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Merlin Rohl (groin) will all be assessed ahead of kickoff in Manchester, whilst Grealish will play no part.

Man City v Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 3-1 Everton

Guardiola's men look to have found form at a vital time, especially with Liverpool slipping up as of late. With the chance to go top of the Premier League table, we are backing the Cityzens as winners.