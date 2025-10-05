Can I watch Everton vs Crystal Palace? Live streams, TV details and preview
Everton are a force to be reckoned with on home soil but host in-form Crystal Palace in what could be a pulsating affair
Watch Everton v Crystal Palace this weekend in the Premier League as the Toffees test themselves against last season's FA Cup winners.
Want to watch the game live? FourFourTwo provides all the details...
• Date: Sunday 05 October 2025
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00am ET
• Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Everton's unbeaten home run continued with a 1-1 draw with West Ham last time out, as the Toffees failed to find a vital late winner.
Jack Grealish continues to impress during his loan spell from Manchester City, with Michael Keane also excelling under David Moyes so far this season.
Crystal Palace's last Premier League scalp was over reigning champions Liverpool on home soil, as Oliver Glasner continues to be commended for the job he is doing. Their unbeaten run now extends to 19 games.
Eddie Nketiah's added-on time winner ensured Palace are still the Premier League's only unbeaten side as we reach the seventh matchday.
Watch Everton v Crystal Palace in the UK
Everton v Crystal Palace is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday afternoon, all of which are being shown in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.
The other games include Aston Villa v Burnley, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest and Wolves v Brighton.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
£35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.
Watch Everton v Crystal Palace in the US
In the US, Peacock Sports has exclusive rights to Everton v Crystal Palace.
More details are provided below on how you can tune in Stateside.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.
How to watch Everton v Crystal Palace in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton v Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Watch Everton v Crystal Palace from anywhere
Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
"Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams.
It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.
Book Official Premier League Hospitality Tickets Today
When you book with Seat Unique, you’re securing 100% Official Hospitality. Every package is authentic and safe, purchased directly through clubs, venues, or rights holders. Depending on your choice of package, you can look forward to:
- Premium padded or heated seating in prime stadium locations
- Access to exclusive suites and lounges
- Fine dining or relaxed buffet options, with inclusive drinks
- Entertainment before, during, and after the match
- Unique extras such as stadium tours or even player appearances
Click HERE for prices and options
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Everton v Crystal Palace: Premier League preview
Everton's new stadium continues to drum up praise with the Toffees yet to taste defeat on home soil.
With renewed confidence and a new-look side, Moyes continues to draw praise for his positive approach, and you do feel a new era is beginning to be built on Merseyside.
They will have to do without star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in this one, however, with the former Chelsea man suspended after accumulating five yellow cards already.
The Eagles are flying, and Glasner's men celebrated wildly after winning late on last time out against Liverpool.
The only unbeaten side left in the Premier League after six games is quite a feat, and despite losing key man Eberechi Eze in the summer, Selhurst Park remains a tough place to go.
Travelling to Liverpool to try and complete a Merseyside double in successive weeks would be another marker for the rest of the division, but Palace will be without Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Caleb Kporha.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Everton 2-2 Crystal Palace
We really can't separate the two sides heading into this one, but feel Jean-Phillippe Mateta may have a tough afternoon up against Michael Keane and James Tarkowski.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.