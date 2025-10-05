Can I watch Everton vs Crystal Palace? Live streams, TV details and preview

Jack Grealish is his the best run of form for years

Watch Everton v Crystal Palace this weekend in the Premier League as the Toffees test themselves against last season's FA Cup winners.

Want to watch the game live? FourFourTwo provides all the details...

Everton vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday 05 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00am ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Everton's unbeaten home run continued with a 1-1 draw with West Ham last time out, as the Toffees failed to find a vital late winner.

Jack Grealish continues to impress during his loan spell from Manchester City, with Michael Keane also excelling under David Moyes so far this season.

Crystal Palace's last Premier League scalp was over reigning champions Liverpool on home soil, as Oliver Glasner continues to be commended for the job he is doing. Their unbeaten run now extends to 19 games.

Eddie Nketiah's added-on time winner ensured Palace are still the Premier League's only unbeaten side as we reach the seventh matchday.

Watch Everton v Crystal Palace in the UK

Everton v Crystal Palace is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday afternoon, all of which are being shown in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.

The other games include Aston Villa v Burnley, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest and Wolves v Brighton.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Everton v Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, Peacock Sports has exclusive rights to Everton v Crystal Palace.

More details are provided below on how you can tune in Stateside.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Everton v Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton v Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Everton v Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.

Book Official Premier League Hospitality Tickets Today

When you book with Seat Unique, you’re securing 100% Official Hospitality. Every package is authentic and safe, purchased directly through clubs, venues, or rights holders. Depending on your choice of package, you can look forward to:

- Premium padded or heated seating in prime stadium locations

- Access to exclusive suites and lounges

- Fine dining or relaxed buffet options, with inclusive drinks

- Entertainment before, during, and after the match

- Unique extras such as stadium tours or even player appearances

Click HERE for prices and options

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Everton v Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Everton's new stadium continues to drum up praise with the Toffees yet to taste defeat on home soil.

With renewed confidence and a new-look side, Moyes continues to draw praise for his positive approach, and you do feel a new era is beginning to be built on Merseyside.

They will have to do without star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in this one, however, with the former Chelsea man suspended after accumulating five yellow cards already.

The Eagles are flying, and Glasner's men celebrated wildly after winning late on last time out against Liverpool.

The only unbeaten side left in the Premier League after six games is quite a feat, and despite losing key man Eberechi Eze in the summer, Selhurst Park remains a tough place to go.

Travelling to Liverpool to try and complete a Merseyside double in successive weeks would be another marker for the rest of the division, but Palace will be without Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Caleb Kporha.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 2-2 Crystal Palace

We really can't separate the two sides heading into this one, but feel Jean-Phillippe Mateta may have a tough afternoon up against Michael Keane and James Tarkowski.