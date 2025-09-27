How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV details, preview

Chelsea forward Tyrique George impressed off the bench against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool key information • Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Crystal Palace have had a full week of preparation following last weekend's win at West Ham United, thanks to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell.

The Eagles are still unbeaten this season in the Premier League and boast a record of two wins and three draws from their opening five games.

Liverpool will also put their unbeaten record on the line against the reigning FA Cup holders, with the Reds having won all five of their outings so far.

Arne Slot's men most recently beat Southampton to progress in the Carabao Cup, despite Hugo Ekitike being sent off in that one.

It should be a great game, and we have all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the UK?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the US

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Crystal Palace vs Liverpool.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Palace is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Palace had no midweek cup action to contend with, so have had a couple of extra days to prepare for Liverpool's visit.

It's expected to be a typically raucous atmosphere at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles hoping to ensure an afternoon to remember on home soil.

Having already beaten the Reds in the Community Shield just a few months ago, albeit on penalties, Oliver Glasner's side may feel they have something of a psychological edge.

Mateta and Ismalia Sarr already have two goals each this term, and both will be bidding to add more as the reigning champions arrive in South London.

Slot was left visibly frustrated after Ekitike's red card against Southampton in midweek, meaning the Frenchman will now miss the game against the Eagles.

That probably spells good news for fellow summer signing Alexander Isak, who could be in line to start against Glasner's men.

The Sweden international has had to wait patiently in the wings, but will be bidding to score his first Premier League goal for the Reds, after scoring the opener at Anfield in midweek.

Defender Giovanni Leoni looked to have sustained an ACL injury after 81 minutes, and that will come as a bitter blow for the youngster, who impressed on his debut.

Despite Ekitike and Leoni missing, Slot appears to be boasting a clear bill of health across his talented squad.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 2-4 Liverpool

FourFourTwo is expecting a high-scoring affair at Selhurst Park, in which we still expect the Reds to come out on top and make it six from six in the Premier League this season