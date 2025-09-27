How to watch Brentford vs Man Utd: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview

Watch Brentford vs Manchester United in the Premier League's first clash of the weekend on Saturday, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Brentford were comprehensively beaten by local rivals Fulham last weekend and now have just one win to boast at the start of the new 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The Bees seem to be struggling defensively, and their goals in attack have also dried up after the exits of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their second win of the campaign, a gritty 2-1 success over Chelsea in which both teams finished the game with ten men.

Benjamin Sesko was withdrawn at halftime, and the Slovenian is still waiting for his first goal in a United shirt, after a string of less-than-convincing performances.

Wondering how you can watch United vs Brentford online wherever you are in the world? Fear not, FourFourTwo has all the details regarding TV info, live streaming and a full match preview.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd in the UK

Brentford vs Man Utd is set to be shown live and in full on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ this weekend.

Kick-off is at 12:30 pm, with coverage set to begin at 11:00 am.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Brentford vs Man Utd, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Brentford vs Man Utd in Australia

Fans down under can watch Brentford vs Man Utd through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch Brentford vs Man Utd from anywhere

Brentford vs Man Utd: Match preview

Despite taking an early lead against Fulham last weekend, Keith Andrews' side conceded three times to lose 3-1 at Craven Cottage.

Mikkel Damsgaard had opened the scoring for the Bees, and despite a bright start, Brentford were condemned to a third Premier League defeat of the season.

“We took the lead, and then the manner of their two goals, and the timing of them, was really disappointing," said Andrews after defeat at Fulham. "We need to learn from this as a group. It’s a young squad and we need to analyse that period.”

In terms of injuries, Paris Maghoma and Gustavo Nunes will have to pass late fitness tests and Reiss Nelson played no part in west London last weekend.

The Red Devils were good value for their 2-1 win over Chelsea at a rain-soaked Old Trafford and will want to build on a positive result.

They will be without the suspended Casemiro, who was sent off shortly after scoring the winning goal against the Blues last weekend.

That could prompt a recall to the starting XI for Kobbie Mainoo, who has been out in the cold so far this season.

Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot are closing in on returning to the first team after injuries, whilst Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount both featured from the bench against Enzo Maresca's side.

Brentford vs Man Utd: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 0-1 Manchester United

The Bees haven't been able to get a rhythm going early on this season, and we can see Amorim's side making it two wins from two in the capital this weekend, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring the winner against his former employers.