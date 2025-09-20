Is West Ham vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live streams, preview and team news

Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can watch the game live from anywhere in the world.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Saturday, 20 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

West Ham United's start to the season hasn't exactly gone to plan, with the Hammers still having only won one game so far.

Graham Potter's side were well beaten against Tottenham last weekend and talk of a replacement in the dugout have been talked up. Slaven Bilic and Nuno Espirito Santo are just two names currently in the running.

Elsewhere, the future of Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has also been a hot topic of conversation, with the Austrian having performed well during his tenure at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are unbeaten so far this season and will look to continue their impressive start with another victory against Potter's men on Saturday.

Can I watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in the UK?

West Ham vs Crystal Palace will not be shown live in the UK due to the age-old 3pm blackout.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or on YouTube later on Saturday.

If you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in the US

Over in the States, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to West Ham vs Crystal Palace, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport, who have the rights to top-flight games in England this season.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

West Ham have work to do under Potter, and their early-season performances haven't exactly filled those watching on with any sort of joy.

The Hammers have just one win from their opening three games, and their home form only seems to be deteriorating under the stewardship of the ex-Chelsea boss.

Large sections of the London Stadium have seemingly turned against Potter in recent weeks, and the 50-year-old issued a message of defiance despite claims suggesting he should be relieved of his duties.

"I understand [their disappointment] because the scoreline is the scoreline and I understand why people are upset," he said after defeat against Spurs. "We are a new team and we have to stick together and focus on the things we've done well and see where we can improve."

As for Palace, Glasner's side are on the up even after losing star man Eberechi Eze, having not lost in the Premier League so far this season.

A 0-0 home draw against Sunderland added another point to their tally of six so far, and confidence is high heading to East London this weekend.

Ismalia Sarr already has two goals to his name, whilst Marc Guehi seems to be coping well despite his deadline day move to Liverpool following through at the 11th hour.

Adam Wharton missed out against the Black Cats and it remains to be seen whether the England international will return in time to face the Hammers on Saturday.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 0-3 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace already look a much more cohesive unit than West Ham this term and we are predicting an easy win for the visitors at the London Stadium. It could, also, spell the end for Potter, after a miserable spell as boss.