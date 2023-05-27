Brentford vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Brentford vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Chelsea is not being shown live in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Premier League champions Manchester City will be looking to sign off on a positive note when they take on Brentford in their final match of the season.

But Pep Guardiola will no doubt be looking ahead to next weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Brentford would sneak into the Europa Conference League with a win here if Aston Villa and Tottenham both drop points against Brighton and Leeds respectively.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford will again be without the suspended Ivan Toney, plus the injured trio of Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Manchester City will be unable to call upon the services of Nathan Ake, while Phil Foden and John Stones will need to be assessed.

Form

Brentford have won four of their last five matches and have lost just twice at home all season.

Manchester City's 12-game winning run came to an end in midweek when they were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton. Guardiola's team have not lose a Premier League game since February 5.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Brentford vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Brentford vs Manchester City will be played at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Manchester City kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 7.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.