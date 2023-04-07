Brentford vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Saturday April 8, 3.00pm BST

Brentford and Newcastle United are both harbouring European ambitions ahead of their clash on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford and Newcastle United are both harbouring European ambitions ahead of their clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Bees have enjoyed a strong season and are ninth with nine games left to play, six points outside the top six, despite picking up just one win in their last five outings.

Newcastle have firmly put their February slump behind them and travel south on a four-game winning run that included an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United and a 5-1 thumping of West Ham in the last two.

The Magpies are third in the standings, three points above fifth-placed Tottenham in their bid to qualify for the Champions League, and they enjoyed this fixture earlier in the season, winning 5-1 at St. James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Saturday April 8.

Team news

Vitaly Janelt and Frank Onyeka are nearing a return for Brentford, but Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer remain sidelined.

Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron are absent for Newcastle with injuries.

Form

Brentford: LDDWL

Newcastle United: WWWWL

Referee

Chris Kavanagh is the referee for Brentford vs Newcastle United.

Stadium

Brentford vs Newcastle United will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Newcastle United isn't being televised in the UK. It kicks off at 3.00pm BST.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.