Euro 2024: Who is Bruno Fernandes' wife?

Who is Bruno Fernandes' wife? The Manchester United captain is rightfully touted as one of the biggest talents to appear at Euro 2024, starring in a Portugal side swarming with talent.

The playmaker's 28-goal involvements have been a shining light in an otherwise dismal season for Erik ten Hag's United side.

With all eyes on Fernandes' performances this summer, how does Fernandes function away from the field?

Fernandes captain Manchester United to FA Cup triumph this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Bruno Fernandes' wife?

Fernandes and his wife, Ana Pinho, have been married since 2015 and have two children together.

The pair met as teenagers in their hometown of Maia near Porto and married seven years after their first meeting.

Pinho works as a fashion buyer after completing her studies in fashion design.

Fernandes spoke candidly about his relationship, telling the Players' Tribune:

"Ana has been with me on this ride since we were 16, 17, 18 years old. We met as teenagers, and when we first started dating, I wasn’t making any money as a footballer, and she had a nice job working as a futsal referee on the weekends.

"She used to do three or four matches in a row on a Saturday, and then we would always go to the cinema on Sundays. I personally didn’t have much money at the time so Ana was the one who had to pay for our movie tickets.

"Same with going out to dinner. Even at the pizza shop, she had to pay. When I moved to Italy at 17, I lived at the training ground for the first year, and then she followed me at 18, when she finished high school. From day one, we have pursued this dream together.

"So when I cried tears of joy, it was because of our entire history."

