Euro 2024: Who is Bernardo Silva's wife?
Who is Bernardo Silva's wife? The Manchester City and Portugal midfielder is set for a big Euro 2024
Who is Bernardo Silva's wife? The playmaker has been a key cog in Pep Guardiola's system for the better half of a decade since his big-money move from Monaco.
Silva has played a key role in the Cityzens' domestic domination, as well as the club's first ever Champions League success in 2023.
The midfielder cuts a quiet figure on the pitch, with even less given away off the field, so who is Bernardo Silva's wife?
Euro 2024: All You Need To Know
Who is Bernardo Silva's wife?
Silva married Portuguese model Ines Tomaz in 2023 in front of a host of club and international team mates.
Tomaz's modelling skills have helped her amass over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly shows public support for her footballer husband.
A post shared by Ines Degener Tomaz (@inesdegenertomaz)
A photo posted by on
MANCHESTER CITY Kyle Walker's partner
FORMER TEAM-MATE Leroy Sane's partner
PORTUGAL Bruno Fernandes's partner
The couple recently welcomed their first child, with Tomaz telling Hello! Magazine: "Bernardo is a wonderful and exemplary father.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"The unconditional love he feels for our daughter and the way he looks at her makes me very emotional. He is very calm and patient; he doesn't want to waste a moment, and whether he's tired or not, he always wants to be present, and he wants to participate in everything and do everything.
"They have a unique bond. She is very lucky with the father she has, and I am very lucky with the father I chose for my daughter. He is simply incredible."
More Euro 2024 stories
Quiz! Can you name all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010?
‘That was never happening’ Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile as England dispatched Bosnia in their penultimate Euro 2024 friendly
Daniel Sturridge exclusive: “England have everything they need to win Euro 2024 – I have a good feeling about it”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.