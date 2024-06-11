Euro 2024: Who is Bernardo Silva's wife?

Who is Bernardo Silva's wife? The playmaker has been a key cog in Pep Guardiola's system for the better half of a decade since his big-money move from Monaco.

Silva has played a key role in the Cityzens' domestic domination, as well as the club's first ever Champions League success in 2023.

The midfielder cuts a quiet figure on the pitch, with even less given away off the field, so who is Bernardo Silva's wife?

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Silva has cemented his place in Manchester City folklore during his time at the Etihad. (Image credit: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Who is Bernardo Silva's wife?

Silva married Portuguese model Ines Tomaz in 2023 in front of a host of club and international team mates.

Tomaz's modelling skills have helped her amass over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly shows public support for her footballer husband.

The couple recently welcomed their first child, with Tomaz telling Hello! Magazine: "Bernardo is a wonderful and exemplary father.

"The unconditional love he feels for our daughter and the way he looks at her makes me very emotional. He is very calm and patient; he doesn't want to waste a moment, and whether he's tired or not, he always wants to be present, and he wants to participate in everything and do everything.

"They have a unique bond. She is very lucky with the father she has, and I am very lucky with the father I chose for my daughter. He is simply incredible."

