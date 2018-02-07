Nike unveil glorious new Nigeria kit for 2018 World Cup

The imagination behind kit design, particularly for international teams, seems to have receded in recent years - often leaving sides playing in different shades of the same template.

Step forward Nike and Nigeria, though, who have put together this absolute masterpiece.

Lovely. It's a far lighter green that normal and, in a nod to the country's finest footballing hour, the badge has actually been recoloured to resemble the one worn by the Olympic gold medal-winning side of 1996.

